Israel marks third anniversary of Hamas attack — The Hindu

Israel marked the third anniversary of the 2023 Hamas attack on October 7, which became the deadliest day in the country’s history and led to the subsequent Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. As The Hindu reports, a memorial service was held, among other places, near Kibbutz Nahal Oz in southern Israel.

The October 7 attack

During the attack, militants killed 1,200 people and took 251 hostages to Gaza. The attack marked the beginning of Israeli bombardments and ground operations in the Palestinian enclave.

According to Gaza health authorities, more than 74,000 people were killed there as a result of Israeli bombardments and ground operations. A significant part of the enclave’s territory was destroyed, and the humanitarian situation remains severe.

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No hostages in Gaza

This anniversary was the first for Israelis when no Israeli hostages remained in Gaza. Living and deceased hostages were exchanged under agreements with Hamas for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. The remains of the last Israeli hostage were found in January.

The article also notes that a ceasefire intended to permanently end the war had been in effect in Gaza for about a year. Despite this, conditions in the enclave remain severe.

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