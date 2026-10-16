In Peru, César Acuña, the founder of the Alliance for Progress (APP) party, announced his retirement from politics. He said he will now focus entirely on the private university group he founded, Universidad César Vallejo.

Statement in Chepén

As The Rio Times reports, Acuña made the announcement on October 15 in the city of Chepén in the La Libertad region. He said: “Chau política, dedicado a tiempo completo a formar a mis jóvenes” — “Goodbye, politics; I am fully devoted to educating young people.”

The politician also told journalists that he would encourage young people to get involved in political life, but would no longer take part in it himself. According to him, he does not plan to return to politics.

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Career and elections

Acuña is the founder of APP and Universidad César Vallejo, which has several campuses. He previously served as a member of Peru’s Congress in 2000–2001, mayor of Trujillo in 2007–2014, and twice headed the La Libertad region — in 2015–2018 and, after being re-elected, for the 2023–2026 term.

In October 2025, Acuña left his post as head of La Libertad to run in the 2026 presidential election. According to the National Jury of Elections, cited by La República, he received 1.15% of valid votes, or 192,516 ballots. Keiko Fujimori won the election and took office as president in July.

According to RPP, cited by The Rio Times, Acuña still leads APP. He did not specify whether he would step down as party leader or who could lead the political force after him.

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