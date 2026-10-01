In Albania’s capital, Tirana, clashes between demonstrators and police occurred during another day of protests. Participants in the rally threw fireworks, other pyrotechnic devices and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. Police used water cannons and tear gas, and near the Ministry of Interior building, according to AFP, also rubber bullets. According to Interia, 68 people were detained on Monday.

Clashes near state institutions

The protests began near the building of Albania’s Ministry of Education. At around 13:00, a group of demonstrators began throwing stones at police officers, after which law enforcement tried to disperse the crowd using tear gas and water cannons. Later, the clashes spread to other areas of the Albanian capital.

According to local media reports, a group of masked people attacked the Tirana Court of Appeal building: they smashed windows and damaged the entrance doors. Some of the attackers, according to these reports, entered the building. In connection with this incident, police detained five people, including a 16-year-old teenager, while another 15 people are being sought.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protesters’ demands

Clashes also occurred near the Ministry of Interior, where protesters threw Molotov cocktails. In central Tirana, rally participants overturned and set fire to garbage containers in an attempt to slow down the actions of security forces.

Capital police reported that criminal proceedings have already been initiated against 22 people. According to police, 20 officers were injured during the protests. Local media also reported that a representative of a foreign media outlet required medical assistance and went to the university hospital.

The current demonstrations are a continuation of the Flamingos movement’s protests, which have been ongoing in Tirana for months. The movement emerged amid opposition to the construction of a luxury tourist complex on Albania’s southern coast linked to an investment company founded by Jared Kushner. Students leading the latest rallies are demanding changes to the education system and the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, who rejects that possibility.

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