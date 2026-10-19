In Guadalajara, Mexico, around 10,000 people took part in the second mass protest in a week over the problem of contaminated water in the city’s metropolitan area. The demonstration, which was largely peaceful, was accompanied by acts of vandalism, looting and the throwing of incendiary bottles at the state Congress building.

As Mexico News Daily reports, protesters claimed that masked people who caused the unrest did not belong to their movement. According to the newspaper La Jornada, even before the march began, participants expelled at least 30 masked people and confiscated firecrackers, batons and incendiary bottles from them. Because of this, organizers postponed the start of the rally by two hours.

Damaged businesses and detentions

Despite this, a group of masked people accompanied the column through the city’s historic center, setting off firecrackers, painting buildings with graffiti and looting stores. The state government said that at least six establishments, including restaurants, department stores and sporting goods stores, were damaged by graffiti, smashed windows and looting.

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After the violence began, state police, special units and rescue workers were deployed to the area. They extinguished fires, prevented attempts to forcibly enter a government building, and ensured the safety of administration employees and lawmakers. Authorities reported five detentions; another eight people required medical assistance.

Protesters’ demands

By 2:00 p.m., peaceful protesters had filled Plaza de Armas. They demanded access to clean water, the resignation of Governor Pablo Lemus and a referendum on his recall. It was one of the largest demonstrations since Lemus took office in December 2024.

The previous mass rally a week earlier ended with police using pepper spray and water cannons, beatings and the detention of dozens of people. After that, the governor apologized for the harsh actions of the security forces, ordered the detainees released and called for an investigation. At the current rally, police presence was minimal before the unrest began.

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