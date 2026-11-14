Bulgaria will no longer supply weapons to Ukraine

Following Poland's lead, the Bulgarian government has decided to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine. Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that his country will no longer participate in the new round of European funding for Ukraine and will not supply us with weapons and ammunition from its military stockpiles.

Radev stated that Bulgaria is currently subject to an excessive deficit procedure, and the country is also facing difficulties with its reserves, so under the current circumstances, it cannot provide financial assistance

“As for financial assistance, we ourselves are subject to an excessive deficit procedure, and Ms. Ursula von der Leyen has repeatedly asked us to reduce the deficit below the 3% limit,” the prime minister said.

This was reported by the g4media.ro news agency.

As a reminder, on November 13, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that his country is currently unable to make contributions to the PURL fund, through which European governments finance the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

On November 12, NATO confirmed that the mechanism for supporting Ukraine through the PURL continues to function, despite Trump’s statements.



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made the same statement on September 8 during a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense in the “Ramstein” format.

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