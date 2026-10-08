Britain and Poland to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan — Dawn

In Islamabad, the United Kingdom and Poland agreed to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in combating illegal migration, drug trafficking and organised crime. The sides also plan to sign several memoranda of understanding, Dawn reports.

Meetings with British and Polish officials

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry held separate meetings with British Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Stephen Doughty and Polish minister and head of the Council of Ministers Tomasz Siemoniak.

During his conversation with the British official, Naqvi stressed the need for joint steps to stop the practice of travelling to the United Kingdom on fake student visas.

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Agreements with Poland

At the meeting with the Polish minister, the parties discussed bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen security cooperation. The sides agreed to complete preparations for several memoranda as soon as possible, including a document on mutual legal assistance.

It was also agreed that a delegation from Pakistan’s Interior Ministry, led by Tallal Chaudhry, will visit Poland in the near future.

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