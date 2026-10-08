In France, high school students again blocked schools and took to the streets on 8 October, saying they would continue their protests despite government promises to improve the situation in education. Actions took place, among other cities, in Lille, Rennes, Nantes, Lyon, Toulon and Marseille, while in Paris march participants reached Place de la Bastille. This was reported by The Guardian.

The protests have already been going on for 10 days. Students and teachers are demanding greater investment in schools and concrete measures to address teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, dilapidated buildings and long school days.

Participants’ demands

One participant in the Paris rally, 16-year-old Eliane, said she would protest until concrete progress is achieved. Riyad Rani, president of one of the high school student unions, said that protesters had heard neither concrete measures nor a response to their demands.

Sabrine Harbach from another student association said that the actions would continue until €10 billion is allocated to education. This is the amount that students and some left-wing politicians consider necessary for urgent investment in French schools.

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Authorities’ response and clashes

Education Minister Édouard Geffray, after meeting students and teachers in Reims, said he was introducing an emergency plan intended to provide long-term replacement teachers for absent staff. According to him, the authorities are also reviewing excessive academic workloads and possible changes to the university application system. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu promised to present a concrete, rapid and fully funded response by the end of October.

According to France’s Ministry of Education, 224 lycées were closed on the morning of 8 October, while by midday their number had fallen to 157. Around 95% of the country’s lycées remained at least partially open. At the same time, some marches drew up to 5,000 people, new clashes with police occurred in Paris, and law enforcement officers in Rennes used water cannons to disperse participants.

Since the protests began, at least 215 teenagers, 89 school employees and 761 police officers have been injured. The government also suspended police use of stun grenades after one teenager had a hand blown off.

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