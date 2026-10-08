In Czechia, Poland’s SAN counter-drone defense system is being considered among possible solutions for developing the country’s own capabilities in combating drones. Czech outlet Deník called it one of the “hottest candidates,” Interia reports.

Capabilities of the SAN system

The SAN system is being developed in Poland as part of a layered air defense system. It is intended to detect, track and identify unmanned aerial vehicles and subsequently neutralize them.

The system is meant to integrate various sensors and drone-countering assets in order to select a response method depending on the specific threat. According to Interia, the system is intended to provide relatively inexpensive protection against the mass use of drones, against which the use of costly missiles would be ineffective.

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What is being written in Czechia

The authors of the Deník publication note that the Czech army is still building a similar system. In their view, it could benefit from Poland’s experience or directly join Polish orders.

The outlet also reports that Slovak arms manufacturers are cooperating in the development and production of SAN. A number of similar components are already manufactured in Czechia, including radars and short-range engagement systems, while decisions on other elements, including rapid-fire guns, are still being made. Deník considers it important to monitor the development and effectiveness of the SAN system and take this experience into account.

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