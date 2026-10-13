IKEA stores in Copenhagen can be quickly converted into shelters or temporary hospitals. In the event of an emergency, the chain’s restaurants will provide food, generators will supply electricity, and beds for patients will be available in the warehouses, according to Reuters.

“We want to be a good neighbor. We want to be a company that can support society in the event of a crisis,” said Torben Mortensen, head of security at IKEA’s largest store in Denmark.

The IKEA chain is part of the Danish Corporate Coalition for Crisis Preparedness. It includes private companies that are ready to provide services and assistance during or after emergencies. This includes beds, food, trucks, and specialized personnel.

“IKEA is a very good example because no one would have included it on a list of crisis resources. IKEA stores have facilities, merchandise, food service areas, and generators,” said Maya Broløe, the chain’s CEO.

This approach reflects a broader trend in Europe—to involve the private sector in addressing the consequences of various unforeseen situations.

According to journalists, a wave of sabotage, cyberattacks, and other incidents—which European officials link to Russia’s hybrid warfare—has added a sense of urgency to these efforts. Denmark’s intelligence service had previously warned that the Kremlin might step up such activities in the coming months. Hybrid attacks pose a threat to NATO countries and other Western nations.

Source: Reuters

Denmark had previously reported an increase in Russian sabotage operations against arms suppliers to Ukraine.

Prior to that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian army could attack a NATO member country within the next five years. This would test the alliance’s resilience.

Dictator Putin, ahead of a meeting with an American delegation consisting of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, stated that Russia is allegedly ready to go to war with Europe but has no such intention.

In the event of a Russian attack on NATO members, the Alliance could launch a preemptive strike against targets on Russian territory, according to Admiral Rob Bauer, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it entirely possible that Russia could open a second front against another European country even before the war in Ukraine ends.