Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is slightly ahead of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro before the first round of the presidential election, The Hindu reports. A series of polls released on October 3, 2026, also showed a close contest between the candidates in a likely second round.

Voting on October 4

The first round of the election is scheduled for October 4, 2026. To win, a candidate must receive more than 50% of valid votes, while blank and invalid ballots are not counted.

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If none of the candidates clears this threshold, the two leaders of the race will advance to a second round. It is scheduled for October 25.

Presidential candidates

Lula da Silva is Brazil's incumbent president and is running for re-election for the Workers' Party. The source describes him as a left-wing politician. His opponent, Flávio Bolsonaro, is a senator and a right-wing contender for the presidency.

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