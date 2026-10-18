The Israeli government approved the allocation of 2.5 billion shekels for urgent defense procurements, which will be funded through an across-the-board 4.9% cut to the budgets of government ministries, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The decision was made less than two weeks before the elections scheduled for October 27. The cuts will affect, among others, the ministries of education, health, social security and social affairs. At the same time, funds will not be taken from coalition funds.

Lawyers’ warnings

A legal opinion was attached to the government proposal, outlining the consequences of cutting ministry spending. The document also stated that during the election period, the government should exercise restraint in making decisions.

The opinion warned that approving the funds shortly before the vote could create an irreversible situation for the future government and place party interests above public interests. At the same time, the document recognized the need for defense procurements as urgent. The reasons for the urgency of the procurement and details of the security needs are to be presented to the ministerial procurement committee as part of classified proposals.

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Previous defense spending and criticism

The decision on 2.5 billion shekels was made after another 3.5 billion shekels for additional urgent defense procurements were approved on Wednesday. These include a deal worth approximately 1 billion shekels to purchase Apache helicopters.

The Finance Ministry told the publication that nearly 1 billion shekels for the Apache procurement are to be redirected from funds allocated under Israel’s five-year development plan for the Arab sector. Another 68 million shekels are to come from the 2026 state budget.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized the funding of defense procurements through cuts to ministry budgets. He said defense procurements are necessary, but they can be financed without cutting funds for the poor and children’s education. Knesset member Oded Forer also accused the government of prioritizing political interests ahead of the elections.

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