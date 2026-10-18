On the morning of October 18, a component of the Chinese ZQ-2E rocket weighing about 5,000 kilograms was spotted flying over Poland. The Polish Space Agency POLSA reported that the Skytinel bolide observation network registered the object over the country at approximately 6:13 a.m.

Flight recorded up to the Swedish coast

According to RMF24, Skytinel cameras tracked the object from the Bielsko-Biała area to the Swedish coast. The network reported that during the observed flight, it was moving along the ascending part of its orbit. According to its assessment, there was no risk of re-entry over Poland at that time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

POLSA is verifying the data

A day earlier, POLSA reported that it was tracking the re-entry into the atmosphere of a ZQ-2E rocket component. According to the agency, the object was launched on October 14, 2026, from the Chinese Jiuquan SLC spaceport in Inner Mongolia.

POLSA stated that it continues to monitor the situation and inform relevant services and institutions in line with current procedures. The agency planned to publish a final statement on the incident on Monday after verifying the data.

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