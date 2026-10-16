Somalia’s Council of Ministers on October 13 instructed a ministerial committee to prepare within two months a draft law on the structure of the federal government. The document is to define the size and powers of the Cabinet of Ministers, The Rio Times reports.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre chaired the extraordinary government meeting. The Committee for Accelerating Constitutional Implementation was headed by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hassan Moallim Mohamud. According to the outlet, citing Dawan Africa, the committee also includes the ministers of interior, finance, endowments, education and information.

Constitutional implementation

According to the Somali National News Agency SONNA, the authorities call the upcoming law the first document of this kind since 1968. The government also instructed state institutions not to apply administrative measures without a constitutional basis or through contradictory procedures.

The Ministry of Justice and other relevant bodies are to inform the public about the progress of constitutional implementation. A separate technical committee is to help draw up a schedule and oversee priority tasks. The prime minister stated that the constitution has already entered into force and is being implemented in stages.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incompatibility of offices and elections

On October 14, a six-month transitional period for introducing a ban on combining the post of minister with a parliamentary mandate ended. The Independent Constitutional Review and Implementation Commission had said that it would apply the relevant provisions after the deadline. Under them, a minister who is also a member of parliament loses their government post, while an MP holding another state position loses their parliamentary mandate.

The preparation of the draft law is taking place amid a dispute over the term of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Opposition figures claim that his term ended on May 15, 2026, while the president stated that after constitutional changes, the mandate of the federal authorities runs until May 15, 2027.

On October 15, the National Electoral Commission announced parliamentary elections for April 15, 2027, and presidential elections for May 15, 2027. According to the outlet, the opposition does not support this schedule.

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