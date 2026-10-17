Military personnel from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland will conduct joint exercises next month. During the exercises, they will practice a scenario involving the deployment of a multinational military contingent in Ukraine following a possible ceasefire.



This was reported by The Times.

According to the publication, at least 1,500 military personnel from these countries will take part in the exercises. They will practice the movement of troops and the delivery of necessary resources, including food and fuel.

The exercises are intended to prepare European forces for a potential post-war mission in Ukraine, where the presence of peacekeepers could serve as a deterrent to Russia. The decision to conduct these exercises was agreed upon at the “Coalition of the Willing” summit in July.

British Defense Minister Wes Streeting stated that the exercises will help prepare for supporting Ukraine once hostilities have ended.

“Next month, thousands of service members will take part in large-scale exercises in Poland to ensure that we are ready to support the military training and post-war reconstruction that Ukraine will need,” he said.

Streeting emphasized that Ukraine is on the front lines of the fight for freedom, and that European countries must join forces to ensure peace and counter Russian aggression.

A source in the defense ministry told The Times that the troops will practice a scenario in which “multinational forces are stationed together in a single territory.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk supported this move, calling the presence of French and British troops “crucial.”

As a reminder, on October 14, the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning began its second exercise of the year in the western Pacific Ocean. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy is conducting aircraft carrier group maneuvers in the relevant waters as part of its annual training plan.

The latest active phase of joint military exercises by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states, titled “Unbreakable Brotherhood-2026” and “Barrier-2026,” has begun at Belarusian military training grounds. The exercises are taking place from October 12 to 16, bringing together units from several post-Soviet states amid Moscow’s ongoing confrontation with the Western world and its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

What specific tactical tasks did the contingents practice in Belarus, who exactly arrived at the Belarusian training grounds, what real risks do these maneuvers pose to Ukraine and neighboring NATO countries, and why the CSTO is increasingly becoming a mere symbolic tool of the Kremlin.

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