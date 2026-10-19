Ukraine has begun negotiations with Turkey, India, and Egypt on resuming civilian shipping in the Black Sea following the suspension of grain exports by sea due to Russian attacks. The three countries have offered to ensure safe passage for merchant ships flying their flags, but Moscow refuses to support this mechanism.

According to the head of state, Turkey, India, and Egypt have offered to ensure the safe passage of ships flying their respective flags. It is anticipated that such ships will be able to call at both Ukrainian and Russian ports to transport food.

The proposed mechanism would be based on a mutual agreement to refrain from attacking ships involved in these shipments. “One ship goes to our port, another to a Russian one, and we agree not to attack either of them,” Zelenskyy explained.

At the same time, the president noted that Russia opposes this plan. According to him, Moscow’s position remains unchanged, despite regular phone calls from mediators in Turkey, India, and Egypt.

The issue of resuming maritime shipments is of particular importance to Ukraine’s agricultural sector. Black Sea ports remain the main route for agricultural exports. During the marketing year, approximately 36 million metric tons of grain can be shipped through them.

However, since August, maritime grain exports have come to a halt due to Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports and merchant ships. Transporting such a volume of produce via alternative routes creates additional difficulties. “We cannot handle such a volume of shipments by rail,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Ukraine is currently able to export only 38% of its usual volume of agricultural products. Due to restrictions on maritime shipping, Ukrainian authorities have also appealed to the European Union to resume the “Solidarity Lanes” program.

This mechanism was launched at the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022. It allowed Ukrainian grain to be exported via European railways and ports, providing alternative routes for supplying products to international markets. “We are asking the EU to reinstate the ‘Solidarity Lanes’ to facilitate grain exports. Everyone needs this grain,” the president said.

At the same time, Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure have intensified since Ukraine began striking at the Russian “shadow fleet” this summer. These are vessels that primarily transport oil and fuel subject to sanctions.

Against this backdrop, the United States is considering easing sanctions against such tankers. The U.S. side cites the record rise in freight rates as the reason.

Source: Bloomberg

Prior to this, Magyar had allowed the transit of Ukrainian grain through Hungary.

Earlier, Zelenskyy was invited to Budapest for talks with Magyar.

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on a working visit, where he met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The parties coordinated steps to strengthen Ukraine’s security and expand defense supplies.

European Union leaders plan to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to tone down his public criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

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