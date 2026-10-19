In Pakistan’s Balochistan province, Army Major Wajahat Waheed was killed during security force operations, while four people whom the military called terrorists were killed. This was reported by Dawn, citing Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Operation in the Jattakabad area

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Jattakabad area of Kalat district on October 18. During it, the military said four people were killed and a substantial cache of weapons and ammunition was seized.

Pakistani authorities refer to groups operating in Balochistan as Fitna al Hindustan and claim that this is connected to India’s role in terrorism and destabilizing the situation in Pakistan. These claims are presented as the Pakistani side’s position.

Major’s death

Separately, security forces conducted clearance operations in the Shadi Kaur area in Pasni, Gwadar. According to the ISPR, the forward unit was led by 34-year-old Major Wajahat Waheed, a resident of Lahore. He was killed in an attack involving an improvised explosive device.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The ISPR said operations in the region would continue to search for other people whom the military considers terrorists. The agency also reported the continuation of the Azm-e-Istehkam counterterrorism campaign, approved by the Federal Coordination Committee under the National Action Plan.

Operations intensify

Dawn notes that terrorist attacks have intensified in Balochistan in recent years, after which security forces stepped up counterterrorism operations. The day before, the military said it had killed eight people described as “India-sponsored terrorists” in the Quetta, Nushki and Khuzdar areas.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, the number of attacks in the province rose by 7%, from 83 in July to 89 in August. The institute called Balochistan the province most affected by terrorism.

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