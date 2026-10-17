In Kathmandu, Nepal, Gagan Kumar Thapa was elected president of the Nepali Congress at the party’s 15th general convention. According to the Kathmandu Post, he received 6,584 votes and defeated Shyam Krishna Khadgi, who received 375 votes.

Presidential election results

Thapa won 93.9% of the votes cast in the party presidential election. Khadgi received 5.4% of the votes.

The highest number of votes among the elected party representatives, excluding the president, was received by Lalitpur Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan. He was elected to the central committee in the open category with 5,330 votes, or 77.5%.

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Other results

Basana Thapa ranked third by number of votes, receiving 5,193 votes, or 74%. Hariprabha Khadgi, elected as a central committee member from Bagmati Province, received 5,126 votes, or 73.8%.

Women’s joint general secretary Pratima Gautam received 5,116 votes, while Nischal Rai, a central committee member in the open category, received 4,956. The top 10 elected candidates also included Dalit joint general secretary Prakash Rasaili Snehi, Indigenous Peoples central committee member Tirtha Lama, Indra Bahadur Bania, and engineer Subas Paudel.

Paudel represented the youth category for participants under 35 from Gandaki Province and received 4,549 votes, or 65.8%.

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