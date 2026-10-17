71-year-old Pope Leo XIV left Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Saturday afternoon and returned to the Vatican. His discharge came four days after surgery for lung cancer.

Discharge from hospital

The pontiff walked independently from the hospital building to the car. Before leaving, he stopped at the exit, spoke with people waiting for him and waved to them.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Doctors' assessment

Before allowing the pope to leave the medical facility, his doctors conducted blood tests and chest imaging examinations. After these checks, the medics said that Leo XIV's condition allowed him to return home.

A Deutsche Welle report, prepared using information from AFP, AP and Reuters, notes that the decision to discharge him was made by the pontiff's doctors.

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