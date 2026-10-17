In Albania, student protests have continued for a fifth day, while the Police Oversight Agency is reviewing possible legal violations by State Police officers during demonstrations in Tirana and other cities. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Actions in Tirana

In Tirana, students were to gather near their universities and then march to the Ministry of Education, where a protest was scheduled for 11:00. The organizers called for nationwide mobilization of university and high school students, other citizens, and representatives of the Albanian diaspora.

Near the ministry building, police deployed water cannons and were preparing to establish a security cordon. Initially, the situation remained calm, but later protesters dismantled sidewalk barriers and used them to block the road.

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Detentions in Durrës

In Durrës, high school students gathered near the municipal building for the third consecutive day. They threw stones at the structure, set garbage containers on fire, and damaged fences. During a march to the police station, protesters also smashed the windows of the Albanian Post building.

Police intervened and carried out detentions, after which the crowd dispersed. The number of detainees was not specified. In Korçë, participants, mostly high school students, protested for a third day over the lack of opportunities to build a future in Albania and, according to them, the lack of justice.

Review of law enforcement actions

Employees of the Police Oversight Agency documented incidents on site and collected video recordings from media and social networks to establish the circumstances of the events and determine responsibility. Cases that may show signs of criminal offenses are being considered under the supervision of prosecutors in Tirana.

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