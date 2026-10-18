In western Singapore, air quality remained at a very unhealthy level on the morning of October 18 due to haze. As of 07:00, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) stood at 228, while readings in the country’s four other regions ranged from 129 to 185, in the unhealthy air category.

Hourly PM2.5 concentrations across the country ranged from 78 to 125. Singapore’s National Environment Agency forecast that the 24-hour PSI would remain in the unhealthy to very unhealthy range throughout Sunday, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Smoke from fires

According to the agency, smoke from fires in Kalimantan was carried toward Singapore by southeasterly winds on Saturday. Hazy smoke was also observed over Sumatra. On Sunday, winds were expected to shift to south-southeasterly or southerly, which could reduce the transport of smoke from Kalimantan, although smoke from Sumatra could still reach Singapore.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

More rainfall was forecast in Singapore and parts of Kalimantan for Monday and Tuesday, along with a gradual weakening of winds. The agency had earlier warned of a risk of severe transboundary haze, as dry conditions were expected to persist in parts of the southern ASEAN region.

Event cancellations and recommendations

Due to changing conditions, organizers canceled or postponed several outdoor events, including the FA Cup final and third-place match scheduled for Saturday. The Great Eastern Women's Run, which was due to take place on November 1, was canceled, while the annual Purple Parade event was postponed until the first half of 2027.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health advises people to use hourly PM2.5 readings when deciding whether they need a mask outdoors. Elderly people, pregnant women, and those with chronic heart or lung conditions were advised to avoid outdoor activities when PM2.5 readings are between 151 and 250. If they need to be outdoors, they are advised to use a well-fitted N95 mask or an equivalent.

Read us on