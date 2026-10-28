In New York, United States, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk called US sanctions against UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese unacceptable. He said this at a press conference on October 28, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Türk, one may agree or disagree with an independent expert, but sanctions should not be imposed against them. He emphasized that Albanese was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council as an independent expert. Türk also stated that, in his office's view, sanctions against Albanese and the International Criminal Court are not in line with international law.

Call to lift sanctions

The High Commissioner called on member states to seek the lifting of such restrictions and use their influence to achieve this. Next week, he plans to address the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC in The Hague and stress the importance of the court for the human rights protection system and ensuring accountability.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against Albanese in July 2025. The United States explained this by her actions aimed at the arrest of US and Israeli citizens, including her recommendation that the ICC arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

A US district court temporarily blocked the sanctions, after which Washington lifted them in compliance with the court ruling. The United States later reinstated the restrictions after an appeals court suspended the lower court's decision. In June, the appeals court allowed the sanctions to remain in force while Albanese's legal challenge was being considered.

Appeal to Israel's new government

Answering a question about his message to Israel's next government after the elections, Türk urged it not to continue a course of conducting war under which the country considers itself above international law. He stated that Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law, and expressed hope for a substantial change in course.

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