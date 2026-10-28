Billie Eilish and her brother unveiled a collection of jewelry made from recycled silver

American singer Billie Eilish and her brother, musician and producer Finneas, have unveiled a joint jewelry collection created in collaboration with the luxury jewelry brand John Hardy. The collection consists of two lines, each reflecting the individual style of one of the musicians. Recycled silver was used to craft the pieces.

The first line, titled “Wildflower,” is inspired by Aylish’s song of the same name from the album “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” which was released in 2024. It consists of delicate silver pieces featuring floral motifs and diamond accents.

The second collection, “Screwball,” features a bolder design. It includes silver chains, bracelets, and rings with geometric and three-dimensional elements.

“Jewelry has always been an incredibly important part of my self-expression. It reflects a certain period in a person’s life,” said Billie Eilish.

This isn’t the musicians’ first collaboration with John Hardy. Last year, the brother and sister became the brand’s first celebrity ambassadors. This time, however, they were directly involved in the design process.

Together with John Hardy’s design teams in New York and Bali, Billie and Finneas worked on the shapes, proportions, materials, and finishes of the pieces. The process was led by the brand’s creative director, Reed Krakoff.

All pieces are handcrafted from sterling silver, over 99% of which is sourced from recycled materials. Some pieces feature lab-grown diamonds. This approach aligns with the musicians’ commitment to environmental responsibility.

Prices for the pieces in the collection range from $195 to $2,400.

Specifically, the “Wildflower” line includes a silver necklace with a 0.1-carat diamond for $695, a set of three rings for $550, and flower-shaped earrings for $195. Also featured are a bracelet with diamond accents priced at $325 and long chain earrings for $395.

The “Screwball” line includes chunky silver necklaces priced at $1,150 and $2,400, bracelets ranging from $695 to $1,250, and an open-ended ring for $295.

Jewelry from the collaborative collection by Billie Eilish, Finneas, and John Hardy is now available on the brand’s website and at select stores.

Source: Variety

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