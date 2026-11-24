On November 23, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump attended the ceremonial delivery of the official Christmas tree to the White House. This event traditionally marks the start of the holiday season at the presidential residence.

This year, the 5.5-meter tree was brought from the family-owned Silent Night Evergreens farm in Wisconsin. It won a nationwide contest, and, as is tradition, the tree will be set up in the Blue Room of the White House.

For the event, Melania chose a striking, elegant look: a dark red plaid wool coat by Gabriela Hearst and burgundy high heels by Dolce & Gabbana.

As a reminder, Melania Trump expressed hope for a new ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia before Christmas.

Melania Trump addressed Zelenskyy and Putin in letters.

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