Five members of the Popular Mobilization Forces were injured in Baghdad after a stockpile of damaged ammunition exploded at one of the formation’s facilities. All of them sustained minor injuries, Anadolu Agency reports.

Fire at the facility extinguished

The blast caused a fire at the facility, located east of the Army Canal in the Iraqi capital. The Popular Mobilization Forces said the fire had been brought under control.

The formation also announced the start of an investigation into the causes of the incident. Specialized teams were involved and are expected to release their conclusions after the inspection is completed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prime minister’s order

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi instructed that the explosion be investigated and the inspection completed as quickly as possible, the Security Media Cell reported. He also ordered security measures to be strengthened to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Popular Mobilization Forces were established in 2014 to fight the Islamic State terrorist group. In 2016, the formation was officially incorporated into Iraq’s armed forces.

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