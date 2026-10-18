In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces fired tear gas toward an olive press and a vehicle in the town of Aqraba, southeast of Nablus. According to Palestinian radio Voice of Palestine, children experienced breathing problems afterward.

Anadolu Agency reports this, citing Voice of Palestine. Separately, in the village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, Israeli forces detained two young men at a house.

Raids near Ramallah

Activists circulated footage from al-Mughayyir that allegedly shows Israeli forces in the village. The images also allegedly show soldiers forcing a young man to remove a Palestinian flag from a memorial near the entrance to the village.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA also reported raids in Nabi Saleh and Deir Abu Mashal, northwest of Ramallah. Israeli forces used stun grenades there; no casualties or detentions were reported.

Incidents near Jerusalem and Nablus

In al-Ram near occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian Jerusalem Governorate, used stun grenades and tear gas toward vehicles at a roundabout. At the same time, soldiers closed the Jaba checkpoint, causing traffic congestion in the area.

In the village of Madama, south of Nablus, clashes occurred between Palestinians and Israeli forces during a raid, Voice of Palestine reported.

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