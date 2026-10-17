Boat fires on LNG tanker off Yemen — Anadolu Agency

A small boat with seven people on board opened fire on a liquefied natural gas tanker 140 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni city of Al Mukalla. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

Two shots fired at tanker

According to UKMTO, the captain of the LNG tanker reported the approach of a small boat. People aboard the boat fired two shots at the tanker.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In a statement published on the social network X, UKMTO said that the tanker's armed security team fired two warning shots at the small boat in response. The boat then changed course. No further details of the incident were immediately reported.

Warning for vessels

UKMTO urged vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity. The center said that authorities are investigating the incident.

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