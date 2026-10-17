In Brussels, Belgium, on October 17, police used water cannon and tear gas during clashes with participants in a protest against education reforms, austerity measures and police actions that participants described as repression. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Clashes near Brussels-South station

Tensions arose at around 12:30 near Brussels-South railway station. According to public broadcaster RTBF, demonstrators used construction barriers to build a barricade and threw objects at police officers. In response, police used a water cannon and tear gas, then moved toward the crowd.

Earlier, about 100 students and adults, including teachers and trade union activists, gathered near Brussels-Central station. The action was initially unauthorized, but its participants were later allowed to march to Brussels-South station. A large police presence was deployed along the route, and several people were stopped for checks.

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Participants chanted slogans against police repression and the federal government's policies. The action took place after clashes between police and students during a trade union demonstration on October 9.

Peaceful march in Liège

In Liège, around 250 people, mostly young people, gathered near Liège-Guillemins station and marched peacefully to the city center. Workers and parents joined the procession. Participants raised issues of education funding, the cost of studying and public transport, working conditions and social inequality.

Students also spoke about financial pressure that forces young people to combine work with studies and sometimes to give up education. Some participants expressed solidarity with protests in France against the rising cost of living.

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