Early in-person voting ahead of the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3 began on October 19 in Texas, South Carolina, Arkansas, Alaska, Colorado and Connecticut. As Anadolu Agency reports, voters across the country will elect all 435 members of the US House of Representatives and more than one-third of the 100 Senate members.

Voters will also choose governors and state legislators, as well as vote on local initiatives.

Races in Texas and South Carolina

In Texas, early voting will continue through October 30, while polling-place hours depend on the county. One of the key campaigns in the state is the US Senate election, in which state Attorney General, Republican Ken Paxton, and Democratic Party representative in the state legislature James Talarico are competing.

In South Carolina, early voting will end on October 31. Incumbent Republican Senator Darlene Graham, who was appointed after the death of her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, is competing against Democratic Party candidate Annie Andrews. State voters will also elect a governor. Polling stations will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sunday, October 25. A photo ID is required to receive a ballot.

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Elections in Arkansas and Alaska

In Arkansas, early voting will continue until 5:00 p.m. local time on November 2. Republican Senator Tom Cotton is running against Democratic Party candidate Hallie Shoffner. Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is seeking re-election in a race against Democrat Fredrick Love and Libertarian Colt Shelby. Voters must provide a valid photo ID or other official documents, including a utility bill or a government payment check.

In Alaska, in-person early voting and absentee voting at designated polling places will continue until Election Day. The state uses a ranked-choice voting system. Incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan is competing against former Democratic Party representative Mary Peltola, and voters will also elect a successor to Governor Mike Dunleavy, who cannot run because of term limits.

Voting in Colorado and Connecticut

In Colorado, voting centers opened across the state after ballot drop boxes became available earlier. Connecticut began a 14-day early voting period that will last until November 1; polling stations there will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time.

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