The Milan prosecutor's office stated that adult detainees committed destructive acts during Saturday's unrest in the city center in Italy, which the office described as acts of rare violence. The unrest occurred during a protest that was predominantly youth-oriented.

Prosecutors' assessment

According to ANSA English, trash bins, paving stones and other objects were thrown at law enforcement officers during the unrest. Prosecutors noted that the detainees readily resorted to improvised destructive acts and, in the office's assessment, demonstrated significant criminal abilities and a lack of self-control.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Requests concerning the detainees

The prosecutor's office filed documents requesting confirmation of the grounds for the detentions and the remand in custody of several of the five young people involved in the events. One document also states that one participant acted while wearing a balaclava depicting the face of a famous footballer.

Read us on