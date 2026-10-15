Donald Tusk emphasized the enduring friendship and cooperation between Poland and Ukraine

Following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued a statement regarding the strategic nature of relations between the two countries.

The head of the Polish government emphasized on social media platform X that Poland and Ukraine are not just neighboring countries, but reliable friends who can always count on mutual support in difficult times, and this principle remains unchanged.

Tusk wrote about this on the social media platform X.

On October 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The head of state thanked the Polish prime minister for his support and understanding of the security situation, as well as the threats facing Ukraine.

Prior to this, Trump and Elon Musk had criticized Zelenskyy.

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