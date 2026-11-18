Telegram founder Pavel Durov stated that VPN service bots in authoritarian countries will be able to accept payments not only in the messenger’s internal currency, Stars, but also through other methods. He explained this by saying that, in his opinion, services that help users bypass blocks are doing “God’s work.”

At the same time, Durov did not specify which countries Telegram would consider authoritarian or what criteria would be used to classify them as such.

Earlier, the messenger’s founder announced that Telegram bots and mini-apps would be able to accept payments for digital goods and services only in the Stars in-app currency. According to him, this is due to requirements from Apple and Google, which mandate that payments within mobile apps be processed through built-in payment systems.

However, users can purchase Stars with the Gram cryptocurrency via the Fragment platform, Durov noted.

According to Telegram’s updated rules, developers who use other currencies or third-party payment services to sell digital goods and services risk having their bots and mini-apps no longer displayed to mobile users.

Source: Pavel Durov

As a reminder, Telegram co-founder Nikolai Durov got married for the first time and became a father.

Jordan blocked Telegram following an attack on a church in Karak.

Prior to that, Spain had nearly blocked Telegram due to piracy.

Australia has filed a lawsuit against Telegram over terrorist content.

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