Former U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were spotted at the Philadelphia airport. The couple headed to Nantucket, where they traditionally spend Thanksgiving with their family.

Footage taken on November 22 shows Biden slowly making his way through the airport terminal and later, with the help of security guards, getting into an electric police car.

The woman who filmed the video said she ran into the couple by chance at Philadelphia International Airport. She captioned her post: “Ran into Joe and his wife by chance today at Philadelphia International Airport.”

According to the publication View from the Wing, Biden and Jill headed to Nantucket, where they plan to spend Thanksgiving with their family. This is a traditional holiday destination for the couple.

A video featuring the former president and his wife was posted on social media.

As a reminder, former U.S. President Joe Biden stated that his cancer treatment is sometimes slowing him down, so he will reduce the number of scheduled public appearances to promote his memoir, *Promise Me, America*. The book is scheduled for release on November 17.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the promise of NATO membership for Ukraine, made in 2008, was premature. He also suggested that Kyiv could instead be offered special status outside the Alliance with alternative security guarantees.

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