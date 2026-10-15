France Rejects One in Every Three Applications from Russian Diplomats

France rejects approximately one in three Russian applications for diplomatic accreditation. Since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, French intelligence agencies have stepped up vetting to prevent Russian intelligence operatives from infiltrating the country under diplomatic cover.

France has tightened controls on Russians seeking to work at the Russian embassy, consulates, or international organizations on French territory. According to Franceinfo, Paris rejects, on average, one-third of the applications for diplomatic accreditation received from Moscow.

We’re talking about dozens of rejections. French authorities are trying to prevent Russian intelligence services from reestablishing their spy network in the country following the expulsion of some Russian diplomats. “We’re talking about several dozen rejected applications. I don’t think anything like this has happened since the end of the Cold War,” a French diplomat, who agreed to speak only on condition of anonymity, told Franceinfo.

How France Vets Russian Diplomats

Applications from foreigners planning to work at embassies, consulates, or international organizations in France are vetted by the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI). The agency’s specialists examine the candidates’ backgrounds, their previous activities, and any potential connections. Particular attention is paid to unexplained gaps in a candidate’s background and circumstances that may raise suspicions.

The vetting process can take anywhere from a few days to several weeks. If French authorities identify potential security risks, the candidate may be denied a work permit. However, Paris is under no obligation to explain the reasons for each denial to the Russian side. According to a source interviewed by Franceinfo, decisions may be made based on suspicions related to both the candidate themselves and their associates.

“To protect ourselves from possible infiltration by spies, we don’t take any risks—we simply block the applications,” the source told the publication. This approach is intended to reduce the risk that individuals working under diplomatic cover will use their positions for intelligence activities.

It’s Not Just Diplomats Who Are Being Screened

It is not only those who will officially serve as diplomats who are subject to heightened scrutiny. Russia also submits applications for accreditation of family members of staff and support personnel—including drivers and cooks. Olivier Mas, a former employee of French foreign intelligence, explained that a person’s true role does not always correspond to their official position.

According to him, a representative of Russian military intelligence may formally work in the cultural or economic sectors. At the same time, such a position may allow them to establish contacts and gather information. That is why French intelligence services evaluate not only the job title but also the person’s past activities and potential connections. The goal of these vetting processes is to identify potential risks before a candidate receives a work permit in France.

The focus is on Russia’s mission to UNESCO

French authorities are paying particular attention to the Russian mission to UNESCO. The headquarters of this international organization is located in Paris. A Franceinfo investigation mentions a Russian diplomatic staff member whom colleagues nicknamed “Poutine Girl.” According to a former UNESCO employee, this woman aroused suspicion due to activities that, in her colleagues’ opinion, went beyond her official duties.

At the same time, the journalists do not name her or report any officially confirmed affiliation of this employee with Russian intelligence services. Therefore, these suspicions cannot be considered confirmed evidence of espionage.

This example in the article illustrates why French intelligence agencies pay particular attention to people working in international organizations. Diplomatic status and access to the international community can create opportunities for activities unrelated to official duties.

Russia Complains of Delays and Denials

The restrictions imposed by France have drawn criticism from the Russian side. In April 2025, at a meeting of the UNESCO Executive Board, a Russian representative stated that some members of the delegation had been waiting months, and sometimes even years, for visas. Others, he said, were denied entry to participate in the organization’s events.

These statements were made during a discussion of the work of the Russian mission and the conditions for its staff’s participation in UNESCO events. Franceinfo journalists reached out to the Russian Embassy in France for comment, but the embassy did not respond to the request.

Paris Is Forced to Take Diplomatic Reciprocity Into Account

Despite the tightening of vetting procedures, France cannot completely ignore the consequences of its decisions for diplomatic relations with Russia. According to Franceinfo’s sources, Moscow could respond with similar restrictions on French diplomats. This would complicate the work of the French embassy in Russia and could affect its ability to carry out its day-to-day tasks.

Therefore, Paris continues to approve some Russian diplomatic appointments. French authorities must strike a balance between protecting national security and the need to maintain the operations of both countries’ diplomatic missions. Consequently, France has tightened its vetting of Russian diplomatic appointments but has not stopped approving them entirely. According to Franceinfo, Paris’s main goal is to reduce the risk of espionage without creating additional obstacles for its own diplomats working in Russia. This is detailed in an investigation by Franceinfo journalists.

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