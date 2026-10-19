Haifa court finds Hamdan guilty of bribery — Jerusalem Post

The Haifa District Court in Israel found Mazid Hamdan guilty of giving bribes to Zeev Dolinsky, a former personal and senior adviser to ex-president Reuven Rivlin. Hamdan admitted guilt as part of a plea deal under an amended indictment, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Sentencing agreement

The prosecution and the defense agreed to request six and a half months of imprisonment for Hamdan, to be served in the form of community service. The parties also agreed to request a suspended sentence and a fine, the amount of which will be determined by the court. The cases of the other defendants in these proceedings are ongoing, and Hamdan’s admission of guilt does not determine their guilt.

According to the amended indictment, in 2018 Hamdan enabled Dolinsky to receive at least 6,000 new Israeli shekels in two sums of 3,000 shekels each for cash withdrawals. In exchange, the adviser was to assist in resolving matters in which Hamdan had a financial interest.

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Appeals to state authorities

These included approval for the construction of a gas station on Hamdan’s land, entry permits to Israel for an Abu Dhabi resident and two Jordanian citizens, as well as the issuance of an Israeli passport. Dolinsky also approached officials regarding the reinstatement of a revoked hunting rifle license, a medical residency at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, and a 250,000-shekel grant for a doctor’s work in the periphery.

The second episode concerns appeals against the results of Health Ministry examinations for an occupational therapy license. According to the amended indictment, Hamdan arranged for funds from Marwan Rayan to be transferred to Dolinsky in exchange for assistance with appeals by Rayan’s son and niece. In the broader case, former parliamentary aide Nissim Cohen had previously admitted guilt to accepting bribes and money laundering; after an appeal, his prison sentence was reduced to 22 months. Hamdan’s case will now proceed to sentencing.

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