Gymnasts and Putin supporters will miss the World Championships due to visa denials

Three Russian gymnasts—Angelina Melnikova, Viktoria Listunova, and Anna Kalmykova—will miss the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in the Netherlands because their visa applications were denied.

This was reported by the Russian Gymnastics Federation. The competition will take place October 17–25 in Rotterdam. The tournament will determine the first team quotas for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Melnikova and Listunova are known for their support of Vladimir Putin and the war against Ukraine. In 2022, Listunova participated in a pro-war rally wearing clothing bearing the letter Z. Melnikova also posed for photos with symbols of the Russian invasion and participated in the “United Russia” party primaries.

According to the publication, Anna Kalmykova represents the “Dynamo” sports club.

Tennis player Hubert Hurkacz defeated Yi Zhou in three sets in Shanghai.

The Guardians advanced to the AL Championship Series after a comeback from a 0–2 deficit.

Golfer Michael Brennan won the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

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