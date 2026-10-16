Poland’s Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) has issued first-level warnings due to dense and persistent fog in eight Polish voivodeships. As reported by Interia, visibility may drop below 200 metres in many places.

Where the warnings will be in effect

The warnings will take effect at 21:00 and remain in force until 11:00 on Saturday. They will cover the Podlaskie Voivodeship, the Lublin Voivodeship excluding its south-eastern areas, as well as the Masovian Voivodeship, except for its western counties.

Fog is also forecast in the southern and eastern parts of the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship, the eastern half of the Łódź Voivodeship, and the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship. The warnings apply to the northern and southern parts of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship, as well as north-western areas of the Subcarpathian Voivodeship.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Weekend forecast

According to the forecast, night-time and morning fog may recur in the following days. On Saturday evening, visibility below 200 metres may again occur in the eastern half of Poland, which could make travel on roads and pavements more difficult.

Dense fog usually dissipates by noon, but it may persist longer in low-lying areas, including river valleys. On Sunday after dark, haze and fog may appear in western Poland.

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