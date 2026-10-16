Federal Judge Ramon Reyes in Brooklyn, United States, dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump’s administration, which sought to block New York City rules limiting local authorities’ cooperation with federal immigration agencies. As The Hill reports, the judge concluded that the federal government lacked proper grounds to challenge such a rule.

Arguments of the parties

The Trump administration filed the lawsuit in July last year in a federal district court in Brooklyn. It argued that the city’s policy conflicted with the provision of the U.S. Constitution on the supremacy of federal law over state laws.

Reyes rejected these arguments. According to Reuters, cited by The Hill, the judge noted that federal authorities cannot compel local governments to assist them in enforcing immigration law.

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Restrictions on data sharing

The judge also upheld the city rules that restrict local authorities from sharing information about release dates, locations, and other data concerning immigrants in custody. According to Reuters, federal law does not require state and local authorities to provide such data.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said after the ruling that the city rules make it possible to direct resources toward protecting and serving communities. According to him, they also allow residents to seek help from city authorities without fearing deportation.

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