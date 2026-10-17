Taiwan will provide up to 24,876 tonnes of white rice from state reserves this year to 17 countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia that are in urgent need of food assistance. The Agriculture and Food Agency under Taiwan’s Ministry of Agriculture announced this on World Food Day, Taipei Times reported.

Food assistance for 17 countries

The rice was grown in Taiwan. It will be provided free of charge under the Humanitarian Food Aid Program, which Taiwan launched in 2002. This year, the program entered its 25th year.

The agency said the food assistance does not affect Taiwan’s domestic food security or international trade. Loading of the rice for shipment has already begun.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Delivery to be organized with non-governmental organizations

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be responsible for transportation and unloading in cooperation with non-governmental organizations, including the Buddhist Tzu Chi Charity Foundation, World Vision Taiwan and Good Neighbors Taiwan.

These organizations will help deliver food assistance to people from vulnerable groups in remote areas. According to the agency, recipients will include elderly people living alone, refugees and orphans.

The rice has passed safety inspections in Taiwan, meets the CNS Grade 2 quality standard and is packaged in drop-resistant 10- or 30-kilogram bags to preserve the grain during long-distance transportation. Each bag will bear Taiwan’s flag and the words Love From Taiwan.

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