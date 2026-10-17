US lifts restrictions on Mexican airlines — The Hindu

The United States has lifted restrictions on Mexican airlines launching new flights to the United States from two international airports in Mexico City. The Mexican government announced this on October 16.

Flights from two airports

The decision allows airlines to open routes to the United States from Felipe Ángeles International Airport and Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City.

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The relevant statement was published by Mexico's ministries of foreign affairs, communications and transport. The US restrictions were imposed amid aviation disputes between the two countries.

Air transport agreement

As The Hindu reports, the US Department of Transportation said the decision reflects Mexico's steps in response to Washington's concerns over compliance with the bilateral air transport agreement concluded in 2015.

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