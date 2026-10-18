The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said it had thwarted an attempt by the Houthis to deliver weapons by sea to Yemen’s Hodeidah province. Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing a coalition statement. Its spokesman, Major General Turki al-Maliki, said in a video on social network X that the coalition is striking the Houthis on land and sinking their vessels at sea.

Fighting near Taiz

Clashes continued on the fronts near the southwestern city of Taiz as part of Operation “Dawn of Yemen.” On Saturday, the operation entered its 13th day. According to Yemeni military statements, government forces and the Popular Resistance repelled Houthi attacks, and the group suffered significant losses.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Majed al-Nuzaili said the military had conducted 1,417 operations using combat aircraft, drones and field artillery. According to him, the targets included concentrations of fighters, reinforcements, fortified positions, firing points, armored vehicles, military equipment and drone launch positions.

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Claims of losses and advances

Al-Nuzaili claims that about 800 Houthi fighters were killed or wounded as a result of the operations. He also said that more than 190 armored, transport and supply vehicles, as well as fortifications and firing positions, had been destroyed or damaged.

According to the spokesman, on the eastern front, government forces cleared enemy positions, expanded their zone of control and took a new tactical position. The Yemeni military also reported the detention of several Houthi field commanders and further advances in Marib province. Engineering units, according to al-Nuzaili, continue to clear mines in recaptured territories, secure them and open roads for the military.

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