In Nigeria, former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso said that he and presidential candidate Peter Obi would not withdraw their candidacies from the 2027 election in favor of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or another political force. Kwankwaso published the statement on Facebook on October 18, Premium Times reports.

The outlet describes Kwankwaso as the NDC vice-presidential candidate and notes that the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket is continuing its participation in the presidential race.

Denial of withdrawal from the race

Kwankwaso urged voters not to believe claims that his and Obi's ticket is secretly cooperating with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or preparing to withdraw from the presidential race at the last moment.

According to him, the ticket will not withdraw its candidacies in favor of the ADC or any other party and is not acting in the interests of the APC or its candidates. Kwankwaso also said he sees no reason to withdraw from the election.

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Dispute with the ADC campaign

The statement came amid public exchanges of accusations between the NDC and the ADC election campaign headquarters. ADC presidential campaign spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan had previously claimed that Kwankwaso had allegedly privately grown closer to President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

The ADC also said that Kwankwaso's call for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to step aside for Peter Obi allegedly aimed to split the opposition electorate and benefit the ruling party. Kwankwaso urged the ADC campaign to focus on its own candidate's program.

He also criticized the work of the APC-led government and said that the ADC does not offer a better alternative. According to Kwankwaso, the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket intends to focus on security, education, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, and the economy.

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