In Palestine, in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din recorded 377 cases of violence over the two weeks ending on October 10. According to Anadolu Agency, incidents involving Israeli settlers and the military affected 162 Palestinian communities.

Yesh Din reported 58 physical attacks on farmers, 57 cases of obstruction of harvesting, and 100 cases of crop theft. According to the organization, military personnel were present during 44 incidents related to olive harvesting.

Palestinian commission data

The Palestinian Commission Against Colonization and the Wall stated that it documented 219 attacks from October 1 to 12, including 42 carried out jointly by the Israeli military and settlers. According to its data, 136 incidents were related to olive harvesting.

The commission also reported 92 attacks on farmers or attempts to prevent them from accessing their land. It said settlers acted in 59 cases, settlers together with the military in 19 cases, and only the military in another 14. It recorded 45 cases of crop theft or damage to trees and stated that Israeli settlers have killed three Palestinians since the beginning of October.

Accusations against the authorities

On September 28, Maariv reported on a wave of attacks that it described as “Jewish terrorism.” The newspaper cited accusations that the military helped settlers steal an olive harvest in Sinjil, north of Ramallah, and covered up the incident.

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More than 300 Israeli reservists signed an appeal to Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir in August. They stated that the command does not grant them sufficient authority to prevent violence by settlers.

In a May report, the independent UN Commission of Inquiry, designated A/HRC/62/22, concluded that Israeli authorities were directly involved in settlers' attacks on Palestinians, provided the attackers with financial and military support, and protected them from accountability. The Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem stated in a 2021 report that Israel uses settler violence to seize Palestinian land.

Government decisions and sanctions

On January 22, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir approved the inclusion of 18 settlements, which international law considers illegal, in areas whose residents may obtain gun licenses. According to data published by him, more than 240,000 licenses were issued after the policy was expanded at the end of 2023, compared with about 8,000 issued annually before that.

On June 10, 2025, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway imposed sanctions on Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, accusing them of inciting extremist violence and serious violations of Palestinians' rights.

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