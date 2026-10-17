Badenoch Calls Reopening Brexit Debate a Terrible Idea — The Hindu

In the United Kingdom, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has spoken out against reopening the debate on Brexit — the country’s withdrawal from the European Union. She called such a prospect a “terrible idea,” The Hindu reports.

Badenoch’s position

Badenoch made the statement at the end of the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Birmingham. According to her, returning to this issue would mean once again spending a great deal of time on disputes within the United Kingdom and with the EU. She also said such discussions would go round in circles again.

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The prime minister’s remarks

Last week, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that the United Kingdom needed to consider what its relationship with the EU should be in the long term. He suggested that one possible option could be the country’s return to the bloc. Badenoch opposed reopening the Brexit debate in response to this statement.

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