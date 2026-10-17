Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the launch of a special initiative to support households living in extreme poverty or affected by floods. It is intended to help these families escape poverty through a comprehensive support package, The Express Tribune reports.

Support for vulnerable families

In a message marking the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, the prime minister called overcoming poverty a shared national responsibility. He said the government seeks to build a prosperous Pakistan in which no person or segment of society will be excluded from the benefits of development.

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Joint efforts

Sharif called for renewed collective determination to achieve this goal. According to him, the fight against poverty requires joint efforts by provincial governments, development partners, civil society, the private sector and local communities.

The prime minister did not provide details in the statement regarding the amount of funding, implementation timeline or specific measures under the initiative.

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