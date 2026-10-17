US President Donald Trump said in Washington on October 8 that, in his view, the death of an employee of a Russian plague laboratory was not connected to biological weapons.

Trump’s statement

Answering journalists’ questions in the Oval Office about the possible involvement of biological weapons in the case, Trump said that they do not think so. He also noted that the circumstances of the situation should be clarified soon.

The Hindu reported the statement, citing AFP. The publication noted that it concerns an employee of a Russian laboratory working with plague.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Calls for transparency

Russia, an aggressor state, had previously warned against the spread of what it described as false information after reports emerged of a second suspected case.

The United States and the United Nations called on Russia for greater transparency regarding the situation.

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