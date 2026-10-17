Unknown projectile hits tanker off Saudi Arabia — Anadolu Agency

An unknown projectile hit a tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). According to UKMTO, the incident occurred approximately 68 nautical miles northeast of Al Jubail.

Time of the incident

UKMTO said it received the report of the incident with a delay. The service clarified that the event occurred on Friday, October 16, at 09:00 GMT. Anadolu Agency published its report on the matter on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Crew evacuated

UKMTO cited the vessel company's security officer, who said that all crew members were safe and had been evacuated. The report did not identify the type or origin of the projectile that struck the tanker.

At the time of this report, UKMTO had not reported any environmental impact from the incident in the area where it occurred.

Read us on