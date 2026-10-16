Nigeria has received an additional 10,000 slots for Hajj pilgrims in 2027: its quota increased from 50,000 to 60,000 people. This was the result of negotiations between the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Saudi authorities, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Previously, the country did not use part of its allocated slots. Nigeria was allocated 95,000 slots for the 2025 Hajj, but by May about 64,188 pilgrims had registered. Ultimately, fewer than 60,000 people travelled to Saudi Arabia through state and licensed private operators.

Missed deadlines and visas

Among the reasons for the reduction in the number of pilgrims, the publication cites late registration and payment, payment difficulties, delays in transferring funds, and the closure of the Saudi visa portal. According to NAHCON, 2,717 pilgrims who registered late were unable to travel after the visa window closed.

The commission began reconciling data and refunding the affected people. By September 2025, NAHCON reported that it had reconciled refunds with 19 states that had submitted relevant requests.

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For the 2026 Hajj, Saudi Arabia reduced the actual number of Mashair slots for Nigeria to 66,910, while the operational quota was 50,000. NAHCON repeatedly urged pilgrims and state pilgrim welfare boards to meet registration and payment deadlines.

Saudi Arabia’s digital requirements

Saudi Arabia is moving Hajj organization to digital platforms, including Nusuk-Masar. These platforms synchronize pilgrims’ data, biometric information, visas, accommodation, transport, and other services. Missed deadlines, incomplete data, or errors in synchronizing information may result in the loss of slots.

NAHCON’s new chairman, Ismail Abba-Yusuf, emphasizes advance preparation and early payment. The commission also notes that, in order to fully use the increased quota, pilgrims and state authorities must complete registration, payment, biometric, and visa procedures on time.

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