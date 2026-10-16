Yemeni army claims advances in Marib — Anadolu Agency

The Yemeni army said it had made new advances on the eastern front in Marib province and taken control of several strategic positions previously held by the Houthis. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing a military statement.

Claims of Houthi losses

The Yemeni army also said its forces continue to exert military pressure on the Houthis in the southern and western directions. The military claims that it neutralized more than 430 Houthi fighters within 24 hours and destroyed or disabled more than 100 pieces of military equipment and other military assets.

Strikes near Taiz

The army-affiliated Taiz Military Axis said strikes were carried out on Houthi positions in Taiz. According to it, military aircraft conducted three strikes on the Al-Khangar checkpoint and the Al-Makbaba and Al-Kamil hills in the Ad-Dabab area west of the city.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earlier, the Yemeni army reported that it had repelled a large-scale Houthi attack on Taiz after nearly eight hours of intense fighting. The military said that at least 16 fighters were killed.

The clashes are taking place as part of the government operation “Dawn of Yemen,” launched earlier this month to retake territories controlled by the Houthis, including the capital, Sanaa. The conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces. The following year, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government. According to the agency, the latest escalation began in July after the 2022 truce ended.

Read us on