Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on October 16 at an election rally in Juiz de Fora that Bolsonaro supporters could bring back a six-day workweek if they win the presidential election, The Rio Times reports. The second round of voting in the country is scheduled for October 25, with Senator Flávio Bolsonaro as Lula's opponent.

New working-hours rule

On the same day, Brazil's Congress promulgated a constitutional amendment that reduces the maximum working week from 44 to 40 hours. It also provides for two paid days off each week, one of which should generally fall on Sunday, without a reduction in wages.

The new rules will be introduced in stages: the first reduction in working hours is to take place about two months after the amendment enters into force, while the final stage is expected roughly a year later.

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Flávio Bolsonaro's position

Lula also criticized a previously proposed flexible employment contract model by Flávio Bolsonaro, under which pay would depend on hours worked. According to the publication, this approach would entail a proportional reduction in wages, vacation pay, the 13th salary, and contributions to the FGTS fund if working hours were reduced.

At the same time, on October 13, Flávio Bolsonaro said he would support the amendment ending the 6×1 schedule because this is what most Brazilian workers want. The Rio Times notes that it did not record a response from his campaign to Lula's statement about a possible repeal of the new rule.

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