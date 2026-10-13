Kate Middleton and her daughter were spotted on the London Underground

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was spotted on London public transportation with her 11-year-old daughter, Charlotte. They were riding the subway on October 10, and one of the passengers filmed them.

Mother and daughter took the Elizabeth Line, named after the late Queen Elizabeth II. They got off at Tottenham Court Road station in the center of the British capital.

Kensington Palace did not comment on the trip, as it took place during time off from official royal duties.

Kate Middleton has previously been spotted going about her everyday business: she flew economy class with her children to Scotland and went grocery shopping at a supermarket.

Source: ABC News

If anyone imagined that Prince William spends his evenings watching historical dramas about monarchs, his movie preferences might come as a surprise. The heir to the British throne has admitted that he is a movie buff, and among his favorite directors, he singles out Christopher Nolan in particular.

As a reminder, Prince Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, has returned to live in the United Kingdom after six years in the U.S.

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